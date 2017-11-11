Capiz environmental film festival opens tomorrow

ROXAS City – The first environmental documentary film festival of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) in Capiz will be opened for viewing tomorrow.

The entries in the film festival revolve around the theme “Breaking through challenges: NGP (National Greening Program) beyond the limit of success,” made by amateur and professional filmmakers.

The NGP is the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) biggest reforestation program that different People’s Organizations (POs) are implementing.

The film festival will also highlight the POs best practices in the province, PENRO said.

Each participant or competing team was assigned an NGP site and a PO as subjects for its documentary.

The awarding ceremony will also be held tomorrow at the PENRO-Capiz Activity Center in this capital city.

Winners will receive a plaque and cash prize: P15,000 for the champion, P10,000 for 1st runner-up and P5,000 for 2nd runner-up.

There will also be minor awards such as Best in Cinematography and People’s Choice Award, which will be determined through online voting.

“We will use the winning entries as tools to advance our information, education and communication campaign to highlight the positive impacts of NGP in Capiz,” PENRO head Valentin Talabero said.

For his part, DENR regional executive director Jim Sampulna said the film festival is a “way to raise awareness of how the NGP has been paving the way toward alleviating poverty, generating millions of jobs and boosting economic prosperity in upland areas.”

The NGP started in 2011 and was supposed to end in 2016 but was extended to 2028 under Executive Order 193 series of 2015, or the Enhanced/Extended National Greening Program.” (With DENR Region 6/PN)