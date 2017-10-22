Capiz exceeds blood unit target for 2017

ROXAS City – The Philippine Red Cross-Capiz Chapter exceeded its 2017 blood unit target in the first three quarters of the year.

Red Cross-Capiz set its 2017 target to 7,849 blood units but as of September, it already collected a total of 8,159 blood units, according to blood donor recruitment officer Ketch Armiza.

Armiza said the collections were from mass blood donations held from January to September.

For the municipal level, Armiza said nine towns have already reached their blood unit target, which is equivalent to one percent of their respective total populations.

Dumalag exceeded 2.18 percent of its blood unit target.

The province sent 69 blood units for the victims of the Marawi siege through the Mindanao Regional Blood Center in Cagayan De Oro.

It also sent blood units to those in need in Catanduanes, Palawan and Cebu provinces.

National Blood Services director Christie Monina Nalupta congratulated the province for having a “healthy” blood donation during the 6th Provincial Sandugo Awards last July.

The blood inventory system allowed Red Cross chapters across the country to better ensure that blood is available anytime. (PIA/PN)