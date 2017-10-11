Capiz PUV drivers to attend LTFRB seminar

ROXAS City – Around 300 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers will gather for a Land Transportation and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) seminar in the city.

The seminar will be on October 14 at the Capiz Gymnasium.

Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) member Jonathan Besa, chairman of the SP committee on transportation, said the seminar is one of the requirements for the issuance of franchise as mandated by the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines of the LTFRB.

“The LTFRB issued a moratorium that had stopped the issuance of franchise for PUVs,” said Besa. “Anyone who wishes to apply for the franchise must undergo this seminar.”

Under the LTFRB’S Omnibus Franchising Guidelines, the SP must also come up with a traffic plan for the opening of new routes that will be assessed by the LTFRB./PN