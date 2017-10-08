Car-tricycle crash lands man in hospital

BACOLOD City – A man was hospitalized after a vehicular crash in the city.

The 38-year-old Lloyd Lagansuha of Barangay Taloc, Bago City, Negros Occidental, was driving a motorcycle when a car sideswiped him on Oct. 7, a police report showed.

Lagansuha was rushed to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

The car, which also hit a flagpole along Hernandez-Lacson streets, was driven by the 26-year-old Silvestre Montilla of Barangay Punta Taytay, police said.

Montilla was detained at the Police Station 1 lockup facility and may face charges, police said./PN