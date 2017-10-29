‘Carnapper’ nabbed in D’guete

BACOLOD City – Police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Barangay Pulantubig, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Police identified the suspect as Leodegario Jimenez Jr. of Barangay Buñao, Dumaguete City.

Dumaguete City police caught Jimenez around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 26, the day when Amrafel Alagasi reported that his motorcycle was stolen.

Alagasi said he parked his vehicle in the city and when he got back, it was no longer there.

The motorcycle was recovered from Jimenez and was returned to the Alagasi, police said.

Jimenez was detained at the Dumaguete City police station lockup facility and facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016./PN