Cascolan reminds police of ambush response ops

BACOLOD City – Philippine National Police director for operations Camilo Pancratius Cascolan reminded cops of what to do when responding to an ambush site.

Cascolan said police officers must first verify information from Barangay Intelligence Networks or assets before going to the ambush area.

Aside from this, the police must also be familiar with the community living around the vicinity.

Deployment of officers must also be properly done. Cascolan said police detachments must have 34 personnel, enough to form a platoon.

Upon entering an ambush area, police officers must walk on foot, he said.

Cascolan added that coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines is also important.

Police officers can also seek assistance from the Provincial Public Safety Company and the Regional Public Safety Battalion.

Moreover, Cascolan stressed that simulation exercises must be regularly conducted.

Cascolan said they will hold lectures on “Knowing the Enemy” and “Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness” across the country next month.

An interagency committee on legal action will be launched next week, he said. It will focus on legal offensives against suspects.

“Amo na ang mga kaso nga isampa naton sa mga kontra naton nga nagapang-ambush,” Cascolan said.

Cascolan attended as a guest speaker during a turnover ceremony yesterday in Camp Alfredo Montelibano Sr. in the city.

Chief Superintendent Edmund Gonzales, former director of the now defunct Police Regional Office 18 (PRO-18), turned over PRO-18’s property book to Chief Superintendent Cesar Hawthorne Binag, director of the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6).

The PRO-18 headquarters will be a satellite office of PRO-6, according to Binag./PN