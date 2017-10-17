Cauayan shootout won’t affect tourism – Marañon

BACOLOD City – Gov. Alfredo Marañon Jr. is confident that the ambush in Cauayan, Negros Occidental on Oct. 3 will not affect the influx of tourists in the province.

Marañon said the shootout, which wounded three civilians including two foreigners and a Filipino, did not “catch the national and international media’s attention.”

“We are very much thankful that the incident did not play up well in the media, particularly foreign media,” Marañon said.

Concerns from the tourism industry in the provinces were raised after the shootout between the police officers – who were supposed to respond to a robbery alarm in the area – and suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) happened.

The southern part of Negros Occidental is home to white sand beaches, particularly in Sipalay City and Hinoba-an, frequented by domestic and foreign tourists, said Marañon.

Moreover, the governor is planning to adopt the best practices applied in the farm tourism industry in Taipei, Taiwan.

Marañon, who had an official visit in Taiwan, said he was “impressed” by the farm tourism practices in the island state and wants to emulate them.

Negros Occidental is considered the food bowl of organic agricultural products in the country./PN