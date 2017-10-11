CENECO: EXTRA CHARGE STARTS LATE-OCTOBER Appeal against ERC order a ‘good thing’ – Lagarde

BACOLOD City – The Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) will start collecting an additional P0.0817 per kilowatt-hour charge from its member-consumers on Oct. 25.

On June 27, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved Ceneco and Kepco Salcon Power Corp.’s (KSPC) application for a load factor-based pricing scheme on monthly reconciliation of the unpaid amount under their supplemental agreement.

ERC chairman Jose Vicente Salazar and four other commissioners signed the order authorizing Ceneco to collect from its member-consumers the additional monthly charge for 50 months until the P232,010,090 unpaid contract quantity with KSPC is fully recovered.

The balance covered the period July 26, 2011 to Nov. 25, 2013.

On Oct. 4, the Social Action Center (SAC) of the Diocese of Bacolod filed a motion for reconsideration challenging the ERC order.

The motion stated the ERC “failed to materially and substantially appreciate the uncontroverted facts of the case.”

Ceneco general manager Sulpicio Lagarde Jr. and Ceneco president Roy Cordova said they need to follow the order from the ERC despite SAC’s motion.

Lagarde added that they “do not want to increase the (electricity) rate.”

“We would rather want nga barato ang presyo sang kuryente. Isa pa consumer man ta. Pareho man ta mabudlayan kon magtaas ang kuryente,” Lagarde said.

He also said that it’s a “good thing” that SAC filed the motion, especially that the Salazar was dismissed from the ERC.

Lagarde said the motion may be granted due to change in ERC’s administration.

In such case, the motion’s approval will “be favorable to consumers and indirectly to Ceneco,” Lagarde said.

The Ceneco general manager added that they are willing to refund their consumer-members if an order reversion happens./PN