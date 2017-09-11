Ceneco gives charging station to Murcia town

BACOLOD City – The Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) turned over a charging station to the local government of Murcia, Negros Occidental.

Mayor Victor Gerardo Rojas and the members of the municipal council received the charging station on Sept. 6 from Ceneco director Dwight Carbon of District 7, covering the areas of Murcia and Salvador Benedicto.

Sulpicio Lagarde Jr., general manager of Ceneco, said the turnover was a part of the electric cooperative’s corporate social responsibility project.

Last year, charging stations were deployed to three sites across this city during the MassKara Festival.

The charging station project was a partnership between Ceneco and KEPCO-Salcon Power Corp., said Lagarde.