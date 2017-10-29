Child abuse suspect falls

BACOLOD City – For allegedly abusing a child, police arrested a man in Barangay Azagra, Tanjay City, Negros Oriental.

Superintendent Frankie Lugo, Tanjay City police chief, identified the suspect as the 62-year-old resident Wilfredo Gaso.

Gaso was caught on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Winston Villegas of the Regional Trial Court Branch 43 in Dumaguete City.

Officers from the Tanjay City police station and the Regional Public Safety Battalion in Central Visayas staged the operation around 10 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Gaso was detained at the Tanjay City police station lockup facility.

The court recommended P80,000 bail bond for Gaso./PN