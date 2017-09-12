Child feeding, clothing donation in Libacao

KALIBO, Aklan – A supplementary child feeding activity and clothing donation was held in Libacao, Aklan under the Department of Social Welfare and Development Region 6’s community program.

The Community Advancement for Responsive and Empowered Society by Creating Awareness through Responsive and Excellent Services (CARES) was organized to help in-need communities across the country.

Libacao, considered as a geographically isolated and disadvantaged area by DSWD, was the sole recipient of the project in Western Visayas.

The feeding activity was held at Poblacion Child Development Center in the town, led by Dietician III Diana Alcantara, who is also the regional focal person of DSWD’s feeding programs.

Child development workers across the province participated in the project by donating clothes to the children and their parents.

A program at the town’s gymnasium followed.

The local government of Libaco presented the municipal poverty profile and local welfare programs while the DWSD presented its programs and services.

DSWD beneficiaries were present during the event.

The turnover of carpentry and plumbing tools as gender incentive grants to Kalahi-CIDSS-NCDDP women trainees was also conducted.

Moreover, the DSWD released the quarterly stipend of social pension beneficiaries in Libacao, which was followed by an open forum.

“DSWD CARES was organized for the management to personally reach out to our clients, for them to directly share us their experiences and ask us their queries,” said Delia Bagolcol, DSWD-FO6 assistant regional director for operations. (DSWD Region 6/PN)