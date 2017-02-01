Child laborers rescued from pancit molo factory

ILOILO City – Five minors working at a pancit molo factory in Barangay Sto. Niño Sur, Arevalo district were rescued yesterday by the combined forces of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The boys were all from Barangay Tabu, Ilog, Negros Occidental. They claimed they were beaten up.

According to one minor, they were hit with bamboo poles and punched.

The families of the boys were relieved that they were rescued but they were not interested in pursuing charges against the factory producing East Eagle Special Pancit Molo, according to DSWD.

A certain Santiago allegedly owned the factory.

In a radio interview, one boy claimed the one who hit them introduced himself as a police officer.

This man was not wearing a police uniform but had a gun, said the boy.

It was unclear as of this writing how long the boys have been working at the pancit molo factory.

Data from DOLE showed that last year, there were 1,987 children in Western Visayas engaged in work that were mentally, physically, socially or morally dangerous, and interfered with their schooling.

Sadly, not a single child labor complaint was filed against the perpetrators, revealed Raji Alvarado, technical staff of the Regional Sub-Committee for the Welfare of Children (RSCWC) in Western Visayas, in an interview last year.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) defines child labor as “work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential and their dignity, and that is harmful to physical and mental development.”

ILO classifies child labor distribution by branch of economic activity – agriculture, industry and services.

The agriculture sector comprises activities in agriculture, hunting forestry, and fishing.

The industry sector includes mining and quarrying, manufacturing, construction, and public utilities (electricity, gas and water).

The services sector consists of wholesale and retail trade; restaurants and hotels; transport, storage, and communications; finance, insurance, real-estate, and business services; and community as well as social personal services./PN