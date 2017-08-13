‘Child-minding center’ sought

BACOLOD City – The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) asked Mayor Evelio Leonardia to open a “child-minding center” at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

The “child-minding center” is a place where working parents may temporarily leave their children.

“This will be beneficial not only to the parents and children but to the local government as well,” said Councilor Em Ang, author of the SP resolution making the request.

The SP approved the resolution last week.

Ang believes the absences of the city government’s parent employees will be minimized once such center is opened at city hall.

Executive Order No. 340, issued by then President Fidel Ramos on Feb. 5, 1997, directs government agencies to provide day care services to their employees’ children under 5 years old.

There used to be a child-minding center at the BCGC but the area is currently being used for a different purpose, Ang said./PN