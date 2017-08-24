CHO expansion seen to decongest reg’l hospital

BACOLOD City – The City Health Office (CHO) building on BBB Street, Barangay 20 will be rehabilitated and expanded.

The Department of Health allocated P65 million for the project that the Department of Public Works and Highways will work on. Of the amount, P20 million has been released, said Rep. Greg Gasataya.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said the newly developed CHO building will help decongest the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital.

He ordered City Health Officer Dr. Ma. Carmela Gensoli to come up with a master plan for the infrastructure project.

Earlier, Dr. Julius Drilon, regional hospital chief, said they prioritize emergency surgical cases.

The medical facility regularly caters to an average of 650 inpatients, 450 outpatients and 230 emergency cases.

But it only has a 400-bed capacity and its finances were depleting, Drilon said.

“If we find it not urgent, they (patients) have to wait,” he explained. “Unahon namon ang emergency and acute cases.”

Drilon suggested that outpatients go to health centers first.

“We cannot immediately accommodate non-emergency surgical procedures,” the chief of hospital added./PN