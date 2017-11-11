CICL cases in Antique drop

SAN JOSE, Antique – There is a decreasing trend in the number of Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) cases in the province, according to the Antique Police Provincial Office (APPO).

APPO records showed that there were only 28 CICL cases from January to October this year, significantly lower than 90 in 2016 and 110 in 2015.

Senior Police Officer 3 Cheryl Sapinosa of the APPO said they are glad that the number of cases of CICL in the province is declining.

In the previous years, there was an average of almost 10 CICL cases every month in Antique, Sapinosa said.

Most the CICL cases were from minor physical injuries, added Sapinosa.

The APPO is coordinating with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office and its social workers to monitor the cases.

CICL refers to a child (under 18 years old) who is alleged as, accused of, or adjudged as, having committed an offense.

Sapiniosa said CICL who committed heinous crimes like rape or robbery are turned over to the Regional Rehabilitation Center for the Youth in Guimaras. (PIA/PN)