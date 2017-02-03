Cignal recruits Lady Army Troopers Daquis, Gonzaga

MANILA – Gunning to improve its last place finish in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) last year, the Cignal HD Spikers has made a strong recruiting coup during the offseason by signing free agents Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Honey Royse Tubino.

Daquis, Gonzaga and Tubino were all part of the RC Cola-Army Lady Troopers team that won three PSL titles before. The team, however, decided not to join this year with most of its key players attending military training.

HD Spikers team manager Edgar Barroga said the arrival of Daquis, Gonzaga, Tubino, Maica Morada and veteran setter May Macatuno will be a huge boost to the team’s campaign, for them to keep in step with the other powerhouse teams in the league.

The four new acquisition will team up with HD Spikers holdovers Mylene Paat, Chie Saet, Janine Marciano, Stephanie Mercado, Len Cortel, Cherry Vivas, Sandra Delos Santos, Lourdes Patillano, and Angelique Dionela.

“Sa totoo lang, medyo excited kami kasi matibay ang lineup,” Barroga told the media during HD Spikers’ training on Thursday night at the Rizal Technological University gym, with the new recruits already in attendance.

“Makikita mo na medyo mahina ang gitna pero marami naman sa kanila ang pwede na i-convert pagdating sa laro. So yun lang naman ang nakikita naming problema, pero kung sa opensa din lang, lalaban itong team na ito,” he added.

Barroga also said that, while the team is full of firepower, the challenge for HD Spikers new head coach George Pascua is to blend the players together to produce a championship.

“Na-achieve na namin ang lineup. Ang challenge na lang is how to build chemistry and how we would jell them together,” Barroga said. “This is a good composition of players kasi may emotional attachment na. So madali na lang sila magbe-blend.”/PN