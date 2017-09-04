City council seeks higher fines for solid waste policy violators

ROXAS City – The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) wanted to increase the penalties for violators of City Ordinance No. 075-2001, or the Comprehensive Solid Waste Management System of Roxas City.

The SP wanted the sanctions to have a “chilling” effect on violators.

Last month, the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) invited 13 barangays to a technical conference after EMB Basura Patrollers took photos of mounting garbage in their areas.

During a public consultation on Aug. 31, the SP solid waste management board proposed higher fines for violators: P3,000 for the first offense, P4,000 for the second offense and P5,000 for the third offense and revocation of permits for business establishments.

These rates were a lot higher compared to the previous fines ranging from P200 to P500.

Moreover, Mayor Angel Alan Celino proposed that barangays and the city must have a 70-30 sharing of the collected penalties.

But councilors Powell del Rosario and Cesar Yap Jr., both members of the SP solid waste management board, suggested giving all of the collection to the barangays.

There was no final decision on the matter.

“We have to be very strict in implementing the ordinance,” said City General Services officer Glenn Amane. “This is in preparation for the operation of a sanitary landfill in the city.”

The landfill was supposed to operate in August but it was postponed to September due to lack of equipment.

The exact date of the landfill operation has yet to be confirmed./PN