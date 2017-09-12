City dad asks more cops on streets before MassKarra

BACOLOD City – Councilor Caesar Distrito requested Senior Superintendent Jack Wanky, director of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), to deploy more police officers across the city as the MassKara Festival approaches.

Distrito said more thieves were to be expected during the celebration.

He suggested police be deployed in the downtown and Shopping areas, on Lacson Street, and places near Lopue’s East Centre along Carlos Hilado national highway.

The councilor said police visibility in these areas was a “crime deterrent measure.”

Distrito encouraged the police officers to be “aggressive” in solving theft and robbery incidents in the city on Sept. 11 during the BCPO flag-raising ceremony where he attended as a speaker.

He specifically cited BCPO’s traffic management unit saying, “They should be more proactive than reactive. They should be on the streets rather than staying in their office.”

The police must also be strict in implementing the ordinances on smoking, vandalism and curfew for minors.

According to the councilor, about 100 policemen will be assigned in the city after the abolition of the Police Regional Office 18./PN