City dad wants health cards for ambulant vendors

BACOLOD City – Ambulant vendors must secure health cards from the City Health Office.

A proposed ordinance requiring this will be discussed on its third reading in the Sangguniang Panlungsod regular session this week.

Ambulant vendors refer to anyone who sells food using carts, stands and food containers including but not limited to handheld boxes and baskets, and may directly or indirectly be connected to food preparation.

“The health of the people is very important. Services must be directed toward the protection of public health,” said Councilor Em Ang, the ordinance’s proponent.

Section 15, Article II of the Philippine Constitution declares that the “State shall protect and promote the right to health of the people.”

Local government units must be responsible for the implementation of health programs, Ang said./PN