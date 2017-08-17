City dads seek water refilling biz inspection

BACOLOD City – Councilors want the city government to inspect water refilling stations in light of complaints about the “unwarranted handling” of such business.

Improper/defective packaging and seal and the continued use of “dilapidated” and “overused” containers were just among the complaints they have received, according to Councilor Bartolome Orola.

Orola filed a resolution requesting the City Health Office (CHO) and the Permits and Licensing Division (PLD) to conduct the inspection.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod approved the resolution on Aug. 15.

“Various complaints over the handling of purified drinking water – particularly purified water being sold in the markets – have reached this representation,” read part of the resolution.

After inspection, the CHO and the PLD were expected to “[come] up with appropriate action or measure for the health and safety of the public/water consumers,” the city council said.

“This certain unwarranted handling of purified water business that is vital for public health deserves to be checked and looked into by the local health body,” said Orola.

“Water is life, thus, it is essential to everybody’s health,” he said. “Drinking contaminated water is harmful to one’s body and might result to illness and other waterborne diseases.”

The Code of Sanitation of the Philippines prescribes standards and procedures for drinking water, and their bacteriological and chemical examinations and the evaluation of results, which should comply with criteria set by the National Drinking Water Standards, read the resolution.

Moreover, the “proliferation of new purified water refilling businesses,” Orola said, “[requires] a monitoring measure to ascertain their legitimacy and compliance with laws and other rules and regulations set forth by the government.”/PN