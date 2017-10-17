City vies for ‘biz-friendly’ award

BACOLOD City – This capital city was among the top contenders for the 2017 Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit Awards.

Bacolod is competing in the Level 1 (highly urbanized cities) category of the contest that the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized.

Other contenders in this category are the cities of Muntinlupa, Quezon, Mandalauyong, Paranaque, and Makati, among others, according to Executive Assistant George Zulueta.

The awarding ceremony will be on Oct. 19, 6 p.m. at the Manila Hotel.

The contenders in the annual search are judged based on five criteria: (1) trade, investments and tourism promotions, (2) public-private sector partnership, (3) micro, small and medium enterprise development, (4) quality management system, innovations and human resource development, and (5) quality customer service./PN