Comelec exec: Election ‘likely’ in October 2018

CEBU City – An official of the Commission on Elections in this city said the Senate will “most likely” pass the bill postponing the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in October.

Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Castillano said the Senate may reschedule the election on October next year.

“The House of Representatives proposed to postpone the barangay and SK elections in May 2018. But I believe the Senate will push for an October 2018 polls,” said Castillano.

There will be ample time for SK candidates to campaign if the election will be in May, according to Castillano.

“There will be no classes. The teachers and classroom swill also be available,” he said.

The election happening in October, on the other hand, will prolong the registration, Castillano added.

“Personally, I would like to have it in May. Anyway, three months would be enough time for those who want to register,” the supervisor said. (PNA)