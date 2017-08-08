‘Comply or face sanctions’ E-trike operators, suppliers urged to pass requirements

KALIBO, Aklan – Comply or face sanctions.

The Municipal Transport Franchising and Regulatory Board (MTFRB) of Malay, Aklan urged operators and suppliers of electric tricycles, or e-trikes, to pass all requirements before operating.

More than 200 e-trike units on Monday have been deployed around the town.

E-trike operators and suppliers must secure inspection clearances, transport permits and municipal accreditation, said Vice Mayor Abram Sualog.

Under the Malay transportation code, e-trikes cannot operate as public utility vehicles without a franchise granted by the MTFRB.

Six units of Star 8-Modelo Global Solutions Corp. were apprehended on July 27 for failure to present clearances.

“We welcome more e-trike suppliers but we have to fairly implement the regulations,” said Sualog who is also the MTFRB chairman.

Tojo Motors operates 71 e-trike units while GerWeiss Motors Corp. has 60.

BEMAC Electric Transportation Philippines, Inc. has 47; Prozza Hirose Manufacturing has 15; and Star 8-Modelo Global Solutions Corp. has 10 through a local transport cooperative.

E-trikes must also be registered with the Land Transportation Office, said Sangguniang Bayan member Dante Pagsuguiron. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)