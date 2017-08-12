Cop busted for shabu; parents arrested, too

ILOILO City – A policeman was arrested in Barangay Baybay Tanza, City Proper yesterday for allegedly selling prohibited drugs.

Police Officer 1 Domar Deocampo, 27, denied engaging in drug trafficking. He insisted that the two plastic packs of shabu recovered from him were “planted” by the officers who arrested him.

His parents got themselves in trouble, too.

Upon learning that Deocampo was arrested, his parents – Baybay Tanza barangay captain Dominador, 49, and councilwoman Marissa, 47 – headed to Police Station 1 and tried to prevent his detention, police said.

This prompted the police to arrest the Deocampo couple for obstruction of justice.

And then it got worse. Officers frisked Dominador and recovered 18 sachets of shabu and a hand grenade placed in a black pouch, police said.

Policeman Deocampo sold a sachet of shabu to an undercover officer for P1,200 around 2:30 a.m. Another sachet of the substance, also known as methamphetamine hydrochloride, was seized from him, a police report showed.

Deocampo was formerly with the Molo district police station but later reassigned to the Pandan police station in Antique province.

Senior Superintendent Remus Zacharias Canieso, city police director, said he heard about Deocampo’s alleged drug-related activities when he assumed office last year – the reason that he detailed the latter in Antique.

“Deocampo may be in Antique but he gets back to the trade when he comes home to Iloilo City,” said Canieso.

Deocampo denied the allegations. He was already asleep when Chief Inspector Aldrin Lamera (Police Station 1 chief), Police Officer 3 Wilfredo Tagle and six other officers knocked at their door, he said in a police report.

Lamera told him to come with him outside the house. Then he was handcuffed and forced to board a police patrol vehicle, Deocampo said.

When they reached Police Station 1, Deocampo stripped himself of most of his clothes to supposedly avert any attempt to “plant” evidence on him, it was learned.

Tagle then got from his own pocket P1,200 cash and two sachets of shabu. He said the amount was the “buy-bust money” and the shabu were seized from Deocampo, the troubled officer said in the police report.

His father Dominador also denied possessing the shabu and the hand grenade.

He claimed that Tagle poked him with a gun and arrested him when he was inquiring about his son’s case. The shabu and the explosive supposedly seized from him surprised him, the barangay captain said.

Canieso dismissed the suspects’ claims. Such denials were nothing unusual, he said.

All three Deocampos were detained at the lockup cell of Police Station 1.

Senior Inspector Marc Dado, chief of Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Antique Police Provincial Office, also claimed to have received a report on Deocampo’s involvement in the drug trade.

“He (Deocampo) is under surveillance,” Dado said. “We believe he is one of the drug dealers in in our province.”/PN