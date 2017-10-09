Cops: Grudge motive in Valencia hacking

BACOLOD City – Old grudge was the motive in the hacking of a man in Barangay Balugo, Valencia, Negros Oriental, police said.

The 26-year-old resident Gary Tilos sustained hack wounds on the different parts of the body, resulting in his death, a police report showed.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Valencia police identified the suspect as the 22-year-old Bryan Degoro of Barangay Amio, Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental.

Degoro was detained at the Valencia police station lockup facility and may face charges, police said./PN