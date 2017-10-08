Cops identify shooting victim in Bacong town

BACOLOD City – Police have identified the man who died in a shooting in Barangay Isugan, Bacong, Negros Oriental on Oct. 6.

Bacong police identified him as the 45-year-old Carl Mark Teves of Barangay Balabag East, Valencia, Negros Oriental.

Teves sustained gunshot wounds on the different parts of the body, a police report showed.

He was on board a red-and-black Kawasaki Rouser motorcycle driven by an unidentified man when the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m., the report further stated.

Police said two unidentified gunmen, who were on board another motorcycle, were responsible for Teves’ death.

Police were also looking into the involvement of the victim’s driver to the crime.

Police were still determining the motive in the shooting./PN