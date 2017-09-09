Cops: ‘Pusher’ may have thrown ‘shabu’ away

ILOILO City – Police in Pototan, Iloilo seized only one sachet of suspected shabu from a suspected drug dealer.

They believed the 37-year-old Arnel Perolina threw some of his supplies while trying to escape an antidrug operation in Pototan.

Perolina, a resident of Barangay Balud I, Zarraga, was eventually arrested and detained at the Zarraga police station.

Operatives from the Zarraga and Pototan police stations and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office staged the operation in Barangay Jalaud Norte, Pototan at around 4:20 p.m. on Friday.

Perolina was transacting for a P700 suspected shabu sale but sensed that he was dealing with undercover officers, police said.

The suspect ran away but the officers eventually caught up with him in Barangay Bongco, Pototan, said the police./PN