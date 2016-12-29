Cops seek village chiefs’ help vs youth gang ‘wars’

ILOILO City – Barangay captains in La Paz were asked to help the police prevent “wars” among youth gangs in the district.

Senior Inspector Rey Sumagaysay, district police chief, said he will discuss the matter with the Association of Barangay Councils – La Paz led by the president Marjorie Gregorio tomorrow.

Police have identified four youth gangs in the district: Spice Gang, P5 Gang, Sioktong Gang, and Homeboys. There could be more, they said.

They would engage in rumbles, usually at the public plaza, said the police.

“I-open up ko ini sa mga barangay captains,” Sumagaysay said. “Hatagan ko sila idea sang operation, kon paano igiya ang mga ginikanan. Dapat ang barangay (officials) mismo mabulig sila.”

La Paz has 25 barangays.

Citing initial talks with some village chiefs, Sumagaysay said there was a “positive” response.

“Sila man gihapon ang apektado kon mag-ilinaway ang mga grupo,” he said.

For the most part, the barangay captains will provide the police information regarding the activities of the gangs.

“The operation is more on intel,” Sumagaysay said. “Kami gihapon ang ga-motor. Gulpihanay ang pag-roaming kay kon (police) patrol (vehicle), layo pa lang, makita na nila.”/PN