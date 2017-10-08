Cops to secure Ati-Atihan opening salvo

KALIBO, Aklan – About 200 police, emergency responders and force multipliers will be deployed to secure revelers during the opening salvo of Ati-Atihan Festival from Oct. 19 to 20.

A multiagency coordination meeting was conducted on Oct 5. to discuss the security plan for the two-day event.

The opening – dubbed as “Tamboe Sadsad Salvo” – will feature 45 tribes and other groups in a street-dancing parade on Oct. 19 from Magsaysay Park to Pastrana Park.

On Oct. 20, an outdoor music festival, Hysteria, will be held at the Magsaysay Park with Australian disc jockey (DJ) Callum David, DJ Katsy Lee, MC Gino, DJ ADN of Epic Boracay, MC Jwest from Roxas City, and DJ Vinz Barreto.

Kalibo police chief Senior Inspector Honey Mae Ruiz said they will man the areas with their K9 units.

Personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, the Bureau of Fire Protection, Saint Gabriel Hospital, and Panay Health Care Multi-Purpose Cooperative will also be around the areas.

Revelers were advised to refrain from bringing backpacks, bottled drinks and deadly weapons during the “sadsad” (street dancing) and the music party.

Moreover, a traffic rerouting scheme will be observed on Oct. 19.

Ruiz said streets leading to Pastrana Park will be temporarily closed. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)