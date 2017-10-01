Cops to teach elementary students in Malay

KALIBO, Aklan – Police officers will have an anticrime awareness campaign among elementary pupils in Malay, Aklan.

Pulis Ko, Titser Ko is a school-based crime prevention program of the Philippine National Police and the Department of Education.

Under the program, police officers will conduct a 20- to 30-minute lecture teaching students to become law-abiding and responsible citizens.

Students will be taught lessons on patriotism, respect for law enforcers, drug awareness, and moral values, among others.

Malay Elementary School in Barangay Balusbos was chosen as recipient of the program this month, according to Malay Public Schools District Supervisor Jessie Flores.

Senior Police Officer 1 Ernesto Lomeda of the Malay police station’s community-relations office will spearhead the project. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)