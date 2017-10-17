Cops: Vengeance motive in Calatrava shooting

BACOLOD City – Vengeance was the motive in shooting a man to death in Barangay Cambayobo, Calatrava, Negros Occidental, police said.

The 32-year-old Carlos Sagrado of Barangay Magticol, Toboso, Negros Occidental sustained gunshot wounds on the different parts of the body resulting to his death, a police report showed.

Investigation revealed that brothers Edwin Baynosa, 45 and Golden Baynosa, 40, used .38- and .45-caliber guns in shooting Sagrado.

The Baynosas – residents of the village – fled after the shooting, police said.

Police said the Baynosas avenged their brother who Sagrado allegedly killed last August.

Meanwhile, a stray bullet – that the police believed was from the shooting – hit the 16-year-old Alvin Villacena of Barangay Bug-ang, Toboso.

Police were still locating the Baynosas./PN