Crackdown on ‘ladyboys’?

BORACAY – The local government of Malay wanted to address the rising number of offenses involving “ladyboys” in this world-famous island and other parts of Malay, Aklan.

A ladyboy is a colloquial term referring to male transvestites.

Some of them were reported to be involved in prostitution, with foreign tourists as their clients.

Last month, a Korean – whom the police did not identify – accused the 23-year-old ladyboy Joel Dela Cruz of Agusan del Sur of molesting him in a boardinghouse in Barangay Manoc-Manoc.

Dela Cruz was detained at the Boracay police station lockup facility but was freed when the Korean left the country.

“They (ladyboys) take advantage of drunken tourists,” said Councilor Floribar Bautista. “Panloloko at panlilinlang ang ginagawa nila dito. They should not be tolerated.”

Floribar said Municipal Ordinance No. 60, which prohibits any form of prostitution, must be implemented “effectively.”

For his part, Mayor Ceciron Cawaling wanted stiffer penalties – like imprisonment – for ladyboys involved in prostitution.

The Sangguniang Bayan committee on peace and order chaired by Coucilor Danilo Delos Santos will meet with barangays and the Boracay Tourist Assistance Center to discuss the issue. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)