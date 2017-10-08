Crash kills Bayan- Capiz coordinator

ROXAS City – The Capiz provincial coordinator of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) was killed in a vehicular accident.

The 27-year-old Kashmer Diestro sustained severe head injuries, a police report showed.

Diestro, along with Ryan Baquilar and Jayson Billones, were on board a car driven by Mark Abella on Oct. 7, the report stated.

Diestro was seated at the back, according to the Roxas City police station.

They were heading to Barangay Baybay in this city when their car crashed against a coconut tree near an intersection of roads leading to barangays Dumulog and Culasi, police said.

Diestro was rushed to the Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital where the attending physicians pronounced him “dead on arrival.”

Abella, Baquilar and Billones were wounded. They were confined in a private hospital in the city.

Abella admitted that they were drunk. He said he was the one “sober enough” to drive.

“I passed out for a few minutes because of the collision. When I regained my consciousness, I saw Kashmer’s critical condition,” Abella said.

Diestro was vocal in denouncing President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs. He was also involved in mass mobilizations condemning the United States-Philippines relationship, oil price increases and corruption./PN