Curry blazes 3s to lift Warriors vs Clippers

OAKLAND – When Kevin Durant arrived in Golden State this season, Stephen Curry made an extra effort early in the season to make sure his new teammate got his shots.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wanted Curry to know how important it was for him to be aggressive as well.

With his first halfcourt buzzer-beater of the season followed by a dazzling quarter, Curry looked just like the player who won the MVP the past two years.

Curry scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter following his long-range shot to end of the first half, leading the Warriors to their ninth win in 10 games, 144-98 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

”I have to be aggressive,” Curry said. ”That’s the thing about us. We do have a lot of talent. There’s a balancing act with it.”

Curry had too often deferred early in the season but has been looking for his shot more of late. He had nine 3-pointers against the Clippers on a night that began with his playing status in doubt because of a sore left quad.

”What Steph has realized is he can just be himself and let it fly,” Kerr said. ”He doesn’t have to worry about Kevin or anybody else. We feed off Steph’s energy and shooting.”

Durant added 23 points and Klay Thompson scored 16 to give Golden State its eighth straight win over its Southern California rival.

”Coming out, I made my first shot in the third quarter and that just continued the trend,” Curry said. ”Big mo going into the half and we were able to keep that energy as a group and have an amazing third quarter.” (AP)