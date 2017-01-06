Curry, KD hit 30 each to lead Warriors vs Blazers

OAKLAND – Stephen Curry marvels at Kevin Durant’s efficiency: 30 points on 16 shots in his latest outing.

KD finds plenty of things in the MVP’s game to praise, too. And when these two get clicking together, the Golden State Warriors are oh so good.

It just took a while Wednesday night.

Curry had 35 points with five 3-pointers, Durant added three more blocked shots and the Warriors held off the Portland Trail Blazers, 125-117.

”It’s pretty special, I didn’t realize it at first,” Curry said of KD’s ability to light up a stat line on minimal shot attempts. ”He’s a super-efficient player and he takes pride in that.”

CJ McCollum scored 35 points to lead a Portland team still without Damian Lillard, and the Trail Blazers certainly had to feel better about hanging tough in this one after their forgettable 45-point defeat here 2 1/2 weeks earlier.

Curry shot 12 for 25 on a night Splash Brother Klay Thompson struggled to find his stroke from long range, going 1 of 7 and scoring 14 points.

Durant was dominant on both ends, especially during one spectacular sequence late in the first.

He made a pretty driving lay-in and converted a three-point play at the 2:50 mark, blocked two shots in succession moments later – one against McCollum then on Noah Vonleh’s putback try. KD drained a 3-pointer the next time down, and he also had a four-point play in the final minute of the first half.

”He’s been amazing, and it’s not just rim protection,” said Draymond Green, who challenged Durant ”to fly around” on defense.

Four Golden State starters hit 3-pointers among the Warriors’ first four baskets before the game was even three minutes old.

The Warriors’ five straight wins against the Trail Blazers mark their first five-game winning streak versus Portland since winning seven in a row from Feb. 20, 2005 to Nov. 3, 2006. (AP)