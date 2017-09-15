Customer is king at revamped Chowking Allegro

The country’s very own and most patronized Chinese cuisine fastfood restaurant has reopened one of its oldest branches in Iloilo City.

On Sept. 8, the Chowking Allegro branch held their store blessing after a 2-month renovation.

Chowking Allegro first opened in 1995, with Mr. Ike Salvador and Mrs. Lett Salavador as the managing directress – the two are still the businessmen and women behind the branch to this day.

“Through this upgrade, we are expecting to ‘wow’ more customers. With the bigger, new set-up, design, and facilities, we want to show that our number one priority here in Chowking is customer satifaction,” said Ms. Shalini Cabuday, restaurant manager of Chowking Allegro.

The interior of the new Chowking Allegro was made more Chinatown-inspired to radiate the brand and ideals of Chowking.

Currently, the newly upgraded branch has more than 50 staff members – including the cashiers, service crew, and kitchen staff.

City vice mayor Joe Espinosa III was also present during the ceremonial ribbon cutting of the store blessing.

It is officially open for regular operations starting today, Sept. 16.

Chowking is a pioneer Asian quick service restaurant. Serving authentic Chinese cuisine, it was founded in 1985 by Robert Kuan. It has remained strong despite the challenges to top the Oriental fastfood service restaurant player in town./PN