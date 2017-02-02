DA mulls development of Antique’s ‘little Baguio’

ILOILO City – To expand its potentials in the tourism industry, the Department of Agriculture (DA) Region 6 is planning to develop Antique province’s “little Baguio” in Barangay Aningalan, San Remegio town.

In fact, DA-6 regional executive director Remelyn Recoter has already gathered focal persons to determine proper intervention for the development of the place.

During her visit to San Remegio recently, Recoter asked for the master list of farmers, crops, commodities, volume of production and land area of Antique’s “little Baguio.”

The DA-6 chief encouraged the farmers to plant high-value vegetables such as carrots, cabbage, lettuce and broccoli, among others.

“The one year produce of Panay on these vegetables from the highlands of Alimodian and Leon towns of Iloilo can only supply one month demand in Metro Iloilo which means the remaining 11 months consumption came from other regions specifically from Luzon and Cebu,” she said.

Recoter said some of the possible markets of these vegetables are Boracay Island in Aklan; Sicogon Island in Carles, Iloilo; and Mararison Island in Culasi, Antique. She also included the potential of livestock, poultry and fisheries in the town./PN