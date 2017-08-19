DA opens 2nd demo farm in NegOcc

BACOLOD City – The Department of Agriculture (DA) opened its second high-value techno-demo farm for crop diversification in Barangay Sicaba, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental.

The 5,000-square meter demo farm showcased technologies in boosting production of fruits and vegetables using organic agricultural methods, said DA regional head Joyce Wendam.

“Through farm diversification, income of sugarcane plantation workers will be supplemented during the off-milling season,” Wendam added.

The Agriculture department provided seeds, fertilizers and farm tools for the demo farm while the local government offered technical assistance through an organic production technology training for farmers.

Consolidators from the private sector will assist the farmers in product-making, said Wendam.

Good agricultural practices in the demo farms will be replicated by the farmers in their sugarcane fields, the DA head explained. (PIA/PN)