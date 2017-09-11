DA secretary kontra sa pagtukod oil depot sa Dumangas

Syudad sang ILOILO – Kontra ni Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol sang Department of Agriculture (DA) sa ginaduso nga pagtukod sang oil depot sa 10 ektarya nga lote sa Barangay Talusan, Dumangas, Iloilo.

Bilang pamatuod, ginpirmahan ni Piñol ang isa ka sulat sadtong Biyernes nga naga-endorso sa position paper sang Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 6 kay Gob. Arthur D. Defensor Sr.

Suportado ni Piñol ang panindugan sang BFAR angut sa posible isyu sang oil spill nga makatuga sang halit sa pangpangisda bangod nga ang ginaduso nga proyekto malapit sa punongan sang mga bangrus.

“We are mandated to conserve and protect the marine wealth as well as the rights of the fishermen especially of the local communities to the preferential use of the communal marine and fishing resources both inland and off-shore,” eksplikar ni Piñol.

Una na nga nagpabutyag sang pagkontra sa proyekto si kapitan Nolibert Pelaez sang Brgy. Bantud Pabrika, Dumangas.

Nagapati si Pelaez nga makahatag matuod sang dugang nga income sa ila banwa ang proyekto pero makatuga naman ini sang epekto sa ila palangabuhian bilang manogpangisda.

Luwas sa kapitan, suportado man sang Iloilo Fish Producers’ Association ang opposition letter sang BFAR.

Sunu sa ila tsirman nga si Tomas Hautea, “I will not allow because that is what the fisherfolk want. Let us rather strengthen the fishing industry and prove to them that even without this oil depot project, the town’s economy will still advance. I am urging you to protect and conserve the marine resources and mangrove area. It will be more than what the depot will pay in the form of taxes.”

Matandaan nga ginhambal ni Mayor Ronaldo Golez sang Dumangas nga suportado nila ang pagtukod sang mga proyekto sa ila banwa basta indi lang makaapekto sa panguma kag pangisda sang mga pumoluyo.

“The LGU is supportive to developments as long as it will not compromise the farming and fishing livelihood here so I respect the stand of the DA Secretary. Dumangas has 21 kilometers of coastal areas and we have rich milkfish and oyster production,” hambal ni Golez.

Angut sini, handa si Piñol nga maghatag sang P20 million loan fund sa mga mangungoma kag mangingisda sa Dumangas paagi sa Production Loan Easy Access program.

“We want our farming and fishing livelihood become sustainable. Each farmer or fisherfolk can loan up to P10,000 with only six percent interest per annum without collateral,” hambal ni Piñol./PB