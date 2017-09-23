DA seeks to assist mango growers boost production

SAN JOSE, Antique – A technical briefing on good agricultural practices on mango production was conducted by the Department of Agriculture (DA) to farmers from seven municipalities of the province, recently.

“The DA through the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist facilitated the activity in step with the DA’s thrust to help farmers expand their investments in high value crops,” said assistant provincial agriculturist Concepcion Cepe.

During the activity, around 50 bags of calcium nitrate were distributed to the farmers of Tobias Fornier, Hamtic, San Remigio, Sibalom, Anini-y, San Jose, and Patnongon as government’s commitment to provide needed support and help to ensure high-value, and marketable produce.

The technical briefing also helped farmers realize that through good agricultural practices, they could improve their productivity and chances of exporting their products to other parts of the country, the Assistant Provincial Agriculturist said as she noted that the province has a productivity output of 8.69 metric tons as of June 2017.

Per record of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, around 58,835 mango trees were listed growing all throughout the province, and of this number, 25,455 are fruit-bearing trees.

The province has also recorded some 831 farmers venturing into mango production. (PIA/PN)