DA to build P130M road in Guimaras

GUIMARAS – Department of Agriculture secretary Emmanuel Piñol will lead today’s groundbreaking of a P130-million farm-to-market road (FMR) in Sitio Curipao, Constancia, San Lorenzo town.

The 10.87-kilometer FMR is part of the Department of Agriculture’s Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) in the province.

With a total cost of P130,124,660.9, the FMR will cover four barangays in three municipalities: Bugnay in Jordan; Constancia and Sapal in San Lorenzo; and Maabay in Sibunag.

“The FMR is vital in the area’s agro-economic activity because it will connect north and south Guimaras,” said Manuel Olanday, deputy project director of the DA-PRDP’s Regional Project Coordination Office 6.

The project will benefit producers, traders and the rural population, Olandoy stressed.

Some 26,634 Guimarasnon farmers will benefit from the project that is seen to reduce the farmers’ travel time from production areas to markets by 15 percent. “Lesser travel time translates to lower spoilage of products,” he explained.

Moreover, Olandoy said the FMR will boost the province’s livestock industry.

And with increased traffic volume, “some residents can put up sari-sari stores … while the schoolchildren can have a faster and easier travel to and from school,” the deputy project director said.

PRDP is a six-year, World Bank-assisted national project under the DA that aims to establish a modern, inclusive, value chain-oriented, and climate-resilient agriculture and fisheries sector.

In partnership with local government units and the private sector, PRDP provides key infrastructure, facilities, technology, and information to raise income, productivity and competitiveness in target areas. (John Paul Firmalino Cadiz, DA-PRDP RPCO 6 InfoACE Unit/PN)