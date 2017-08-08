Dead girl’s family seeks autopsy

ROXAS City – The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly committed suicide in Maayon, Capiz requested for an autopsy.

The lifeless body of “Lenlen” was discovered by her mother hanging in her bedroom with a cord tied around her neck on Aug. 6.

The family wants to make sure that there was no foul play in Lenlen’s death, police said.

Police found text messages in Lenlen’s cellphone indicating that she had a problem.

Police are investigating the incident.