BACOLOD City – Residents found a sugarcane plantation worker floating at a river in Barangay Jerusalem, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental. The worker was lifeless.

Lately Roger Gale, 43, of Purok Sto. Niño has been acting strangely.

His body was found around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, a police report showed.

Gale ran away from home on Aug. 2 after his wife brought him to a “quack doctor.”

Cadiz City police are still investigating the death.