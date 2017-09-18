Delivery boy arrested

BACOLOD City – The San Carlos City police station and the 1st Maneuver Platoon of the 1st Regional Public Safety Batalion 18 arrested a delivery boy in Barangay Quezon, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

The 23-year-old James Barcuso was caught on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Peter Parco of the Municipal Trial Court in San Carlos City dated July 12 for direct assault.

The court recommended P12,000 bail for Barcuso./PN