DENR 6 workers’ union backs up Cimatu’s confirmation

ILOILO City – The Kalipunan ng mga Kawani sa Kagawaran ng Kalikasan (K4) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 6 showed support for the confirmation of Roy Cimatu as the Environment secretary.

The K4, led by Emma Delima of DENR Region VI, did this by issuing a resolution, which was read before the department’s employees during a flag-raising ceremony at the DENR Central Office.

The resolution stated, “As a public servant, Cimatu understands and feels the concerns of government employees.”

Cimatu also supports the causes raised to him by the K4, the resolution further stated.

With affiliates from regions 1 to 13, the K4 is considered as the “mother of employees’ associations,” including bureaus and agencies attached to the DENR.

Delima believed in Cimatu’s capacity to lead the DENR and the latter’s “passion and commitment to take care of the environment and the people.”

Officers and members of the DENR-Association of Career Executives, represented by its president and DENR undersecretary for policy, planning and international affairs Jonas Leones, also issued a resolution supporting Cimatu and an endorsement letter addressed to the Commission on Appointments.

Cimatu’s confirmation hearing will be on September 20. (DENR Region 6/PN)