DUMAGUETE City – Police requested for deportation proceedings against a British man accused of violating local and national laws.

Several complainants wanted Jamshaed Sharif detained and deported, according to Superintendent Jovito Atanacio, police chief.

Sharif was booked for alarm and scandal, malicious mischief and threat in violation of Presidential Decree 1727 several times, police records showed.

The 57-year-old Brit was detained for every violation but got released every time upon reaching the reglementary period.

The complainants failed to charge him in court due to lack of time and interest, police said.

Atanacio said the complainants just wanted him jailed and sent back home.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 21, Sharif was arrested for alarm and scandal.

While in Casa Lona on Real Street, Sharif went berserk, grabbed a wall clock at the reception area and threw it to a light bulb on the hallway before walking out of the hotel.

Atanacio said it was not immediately clear what triggered the foreigner’s behavior.

While outside the hotel, Sharif struck three parked motorcycles with a steel pipe, witnesses told the police.

Police responded, but it was the 22-year-old cashier Lisa Minguito of Tanjay City, Negros Oriental who effected a citizen’s arrest of the Briton.

Atanacio wrote Bureau of Immigration commissioner Jaime Morente to inquire if Sharif can be considered an undesirable alien and to check whether or not he had been overstaying. (PNA)