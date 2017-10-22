Despite resistance ‘Drug ring member’ collared in Cebu

CEBU City – A suspected member of a Cebu-based drug ring was collared by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Oct. 19 in Barangay Mambaling.

The 40-year-old Dennis Lapa of Barangay Ibo, Toledo City, resisted arrest but was subdued by the CIDG officers.

CIDG-7 Police-Community Relations officer Senior Inspector Edwin Lacostanes said some of the officers were injured, including team leader Chief Inspector Chuck Barandog.

“When the team was about to serve the warrant, the suspect struggled with the men. So, that’s what happened,” Lacostanes told reporters in Filipino.

The injured officers underwent medical examination to prove that a brawl occurred during the operation.

Lapa’s arrest was conducted on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge Hermes Montero of the Regional Trial Court Branch 59 in Toledo City.

Lapa was detained for violating Section 5 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

According to Lacostanes, Lapa is an underling of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones, but Lapa denied the allegation.

Lapa said he is not involved with the Sabalones drug group though he admitted that he sells drugs before Operationn Tokhang was implemented.

Recovered from Lapa were a .38-caliber gun with three bullets and eight sachets of shabu.

Lapa said the gun and the drugs confiscated from him were just planted.

Lapa faced an additional charge for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (PNA/PN)