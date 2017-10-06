DILG sets barangay assembly tomorrow

ILOILO City – The Barangay Assembly Day is set tomorrow, Oct. 8, for the second semester this year, as provided for in Memo Circular No, 2017-123 dated Sept. 20, 2017 issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

DILG-Iloilo provincial director Teodora Sumagaysay said the memorandum circular provides guidance for the barangays on what to do before, during and after the barangay assembly day.

“This circular also enjoins all local chief executives to ensure maximum participation of all barangays in their areas of jurisdiction,” said Sumagaysay.

On the day of the assembly, Sumagaysay said, the village chiefs are mandated to deliver a State of the Barangay Address, emphasizing financial reports including the utilization of the Sangguniang Kabataan funds, as well as updates on projects.

The presentation should also discuss the compliance of the barangay to national laws and issuances such as the Barangay Full Disclosure Policy; Anti-Illegal Drug Laws; Batas Kasambahay; and, Laws pertaining to protection of women and children.

“Of course, discussion on issues affecting peace and order, disaster preparedness and solid waste management should not be forgotten,” said Sumagaysay.

A message from the OIC secretary Catalino S. Cuy will be read by the barangay captain as part of the program.

Meanwhile, Sumagaysay said that compliance and participation of the barangays in Iloilo province during the first semester assembly had been active and fruitful.

“Only one barangay in the town of Carles was not able to hold as scheduled last March because of a valid reason,” said Sumagaysay. (PIA-Iloilo/PN)