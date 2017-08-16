DILG to hold training in 5 Antique towns

SAN JOSE, Antique – Five towns will be receiving a skills training program form the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, and Tibiao were identified as recipients of DILG’s TraBAJO program, or the Training for Better Access to Job Opportunities program.

DILG allotted P3 million for each town while P5 million will also be given to the provincial government, said DILG-Antique program officer Raymundi Palanog.

The priority towns were chosen in a planning workshop conducted by the DILG last week.

The program will include training on services like driving, tour-guiding, housekeeping, beauty care, baking, organic production, dressmaking, massage therapy, small engine servicing, and food and beverage preparation.

Lectures on communication skills and English language proficiency will also be a part of the training.

“The program hopes to develop locals in services needed for tourism, agribusiness, and information technology and business processing outsourcing,” said DILG information officer Judy Mae Magdato.

Unemployed residents were the target of the program. (PIA/PN)