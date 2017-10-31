Disrespecting the dead and the living

WASTE and pollution watch EcoWaste Coalition urges the public not to turn cemeteries into garbage dumps on Nov. 1 and 2 during the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day observance. The unashamed generation and dumping of garbage in burial grounds is disrespectful to the dead, as well as to the living.

In a 10-point “cemetequette” or cemetery etiquette, the group hopes to promote environmental responsibility among cemetery visitors. The following eco-tips ensure a waste-free and toxic-free Halloween:

Spruce up and redecorate the grave of your departed ones in a safe and ecological manner without using leaded paints and without burning or dumping trash by the sidewalk or on other people’s tombs. Put your discards into the recycling bins if available, or bring them home for proper sorting, reusing, recycling or composting Keep the resting place of your loved ones liter-free by not throwing cigarette butts, candy wrappers, discarded packaging, fruit peels, etc. on the ground. Don’t add to the smoke from burning candles by not smoking or vaping in the cemetery. Choose clean-burning candles and do not let the plastic receptacles or holders to burn. Never use candles with lead-cored wicks, which could pose a lead poisoning hazard, especially to young children. Offer local fresh flowers, not plastic ones, or consider bringing potted plants and flowers instead. Avoid wrapping floral or plant offerings in plastic, which will sooner or later end up as trash. Bring your own water jug to avoid purchasing bottled water. For waste-free home-prepared meals, use reusable carriers, containers, and utensils. Bring only food and beverage that you can consume to avoid spoilage or wastage. Bring bayongor other reusable bags to carry your stuff and purchases, and refuse plastic bags and wrappers from vendors.

It is hoped that the public will heed the call for a waste-less observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. By observing these eco-tips, we avoid creating unsightly and stinking garbage that can turn off other visitors and, worst of all, pose health risks to everyone.